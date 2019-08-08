OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Car wash to benefit KCCU

CUT: A carwash to benefit the Kingman Cancer Care Unit is scheduled for Saturday and it’s hosted by Magelsdorf Family Dentistry and Airway Carwash. (Daily Miner file photo)

CUT: A carwash to benefit the Kingman Cancer Care Unit is scheduled for Saturday and it’s hosted by Magelsdorf Family Dentistry and Airway Carwash. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – After Wednesday’s rain, cars may be a bit dirty. Kingmanites can get their cars clean and donate to a good cause all at the same time.

Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry is hosting its 10th annual car wash for the Kingman Cancer Care Unit. The dental office and the Airway Carwash are teaming up to bring forth this event.

The fundraiser is by donations only and its from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3113 Airway Ave.

KCCU is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is unaffiliated from any other cancer organizations. The organization’s mission is to provide financial aid and moral support to cancer patients and families in the Kingman area during their hour of need.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clean Donation
Pink lemonade fundraiser for breast cancer awareness
Weekend carwash benefits kids in distress
Photo: Cancer Care Fundraiser
Letter of thanks: Kingman Cancer Care Unit grateful for support

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News