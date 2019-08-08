Car wash to benefit KCCU
KINGMAN – After Wednesday’s rain, cars may be a bit dirty. Kingmanites can get their cars clean and donate to a good cause all at the same time.
Mangelsdorf Family Dentistry is hosting its 10th annual car wash for the Kingman Cancer Care Unit. The dental office and the Airway Carwash are teaming up to bring forth this event.
The fundraiser is by donations only and its from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10 at 3113 Airway Ave.
KCCU is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is unaffiliated from any other cancer organizations. The organization’s mission is to provide financial aid and moral support to cancer patients and families in the Kingman area during their hour of need.
