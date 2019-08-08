City introduces interactive GIS maps

KINGMAN – Those looking for up-to-date, comprehensive information on road closures, park locations and more can now utilize the City of Kingman’s interactive geographic information system maps.

The GIS team is part of the Engineering Department, and has collaborated with all departments in an effort to maximize the technology’s value for staff, residents and travelers.

There are now numerous interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis that provide the community with information like street closures, detours, lane restrictions and future lane restrictions.

“This is a great, new benefit, as the city has numerous construction projects beginning soon that require closures and lane restrictions throughout the city,” wrote Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines in a press release.

In addition to road closure information, there are maps detailing Kingman’s annexation history, streets and the 2030 General Plan. Also covered are park locations, government services locations and Kingman Area Regional Transit routes.

Information provided by the City of Kingman