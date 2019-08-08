OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City introduces interactive GIS maps

In addition to road closure information, there are maps detailing Kingman’s annexation history, streets, the 2030 General Plan and more. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

In addition to road closure information, there are maps detailing Kingman’s annexation history, streets, the 2030 General Plan and more. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Those looking for up-to-date, comprehensive information on road closures, park locations and more can now utilize the City of Kingman’s interactive geographic information system maps.

The GIS team is part of the Engineering Department, and has collaborated with all departments in an effort to maximize the technology’s value for staff, residents and travelers.

There are now numerous interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis that provide the community with information like street closures, detours, lane restrictions and future lane restrictions.

“This is a great, new benefit, as the city has numerous construction projects beginning soon that require closures and lane restrictions throughout the city,” wrote Public Affairs Coordinator Coleen Haines in a press release.

In addition to road closure information, there are maps detailing Kingman’s annexation history, streets and the 2030 General Plan. Also covered are park locations, government services locations and Kingman Area Regional Transit routes.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Stockton Hill work continues, no new closures
More chip seal work coming this month, alternative routes planned
Asphalt replacement set for this week
Repairs force road closure
Lane restrictions, street closures on tap this week

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News