Horoscopes | August 9, 2019

Birthdays: Adelaide Kane, 29; Anna Kendrick, 34; Gillian Anderson, 51; Hoda Kotb, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to have some fun. Spending time with someone you love or taking a short trip to visit friends or relatives will be enlightening.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If it isn’t in your best interest, decline. Use your intelligence and reserve to ensure you don’t get caught up in someone’s scheme.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to jump into one scenario without looking at additional choices. A positive change at home will have an impact on a decision you have to make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think matters through, and take the path most inviting. Explore your options, and formulate plans that will encourage you to use your creative skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There will always be someone on the sideline waiting to criticize you or make you look bad. A physical challenge will be exhilarating and encourage you to be at your very best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to go over all the details of a situation before you decide to make a move. Personal growth or updating your image will be the best way to channel your energy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The less said and the more done will encourage good results. Refuse to let anyone bully or take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from your mistakes when handling people and situations that affect your reputation, status or income. Picking up additional skills or technology will ensure you are marketable should you want to make a professional change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you want, check out opportunities and do whatever it takes to position yourself to reach the goal you set. A relationship with someone special will improve if you are attentive and plan a romantic evening.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be candid about the way you think and where your priorities and loyalties will be applied. A change at home should benefit you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Jump at any chance to show what you are capable of doing. By taking action and being responsible for your efforts, you will impress someone who has something to offer in return.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make decisions for the right reason. Refuse to let someone talk you into being extravagant or physically harmful.