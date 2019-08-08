Letter | Arizona lawmakers
The current forest fires are not the real threat, it is Arizona lawmakers, the attorney general and of all people, the governor. These people have chosen to forget all the men and women that lost their lives in the drug war in our state and country. It’s a slap in the face to the surviving families and a green light to the drug dealers in suits. Scenario: You witness an officer watching a doper smoking a joint on the corner in your neighborhood and can’t touch him because our leaders approved recreational marijuana use. It’s a nightmare in other states and it’s the lobbyists who are the pushers. If Arizona voters, citizens young and old don’t stand up now we’re in for a nightmare ourselves. Don’t let this happen; run these jokers out of town. Support the lawmakers fighting to not legalize and kick those in support out of office. Quit fooling with those people. Would you let a druggie in your house? Passing a law making recreational marijuana legal is a disaster in the wings. How could grown and educated people even consider legalizing this drug. Law enforcement lives mattered then and now Arizona lives matter. Stand up. Speak up!
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Obituary
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
