OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Arizona lawmakers

Ramon Velasquez Sr., Tonto Basin
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:27 p.m.

The current forest fires are not the real threat, it is Arizona lawmakers, the attorney general and of all people, the governor. These people have chosen to forget all the men and women that lost their lives in the drug war in our state and country. It’s a slap in the face to the surviving families and a green light to the drug dealers in suits. Scenario: You witness an officer watching a doper smoking a joint on the corner in your neighborhood and can’t touch him because our leaders approved recreational marijuana use. It’s a nightmare in other states and it’s the lobbyists who are the pushers. If Arizona voters, citizens young and old don’t stand up now we’re in for a nightmare ourselves. Don’t let this happen; run these jokers out of town. Support the lawmakers fighting to not legalize and kick those in support out of office. Quit fooling with those people. Would you let a druggie in your house? Passing a law making recreational marijuana legal is a disaster in the wings. How could grown and educated people even consider legalizing this drug. Law enforcement lives mattered then and now Arizona lives matter. Stand up. Speak up!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Governor, attorney general want lawmakers, not voters, to craft state pot laws
Legal marijuana industry toasts banner year
US authorities: Marijuana involvement imperils citizenship
Column: Reefer Madness and the election
Sessions ending federal policy that let legal pot flourish

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News