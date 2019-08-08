OFFERS
Letter | Beautiful lands

Danny Baker, Kingman resident
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:26 p.m.

If the breccia pipes on the North Rim are mined the foreign company (Canadian) would dump the ground-up waste back into these 1,000-foot to 2,000-foot “pipes” that bottom out in the Redwall Limestone formation which feeds the Colorado River. You now have hundreds of percolators – similar to coffee baskets – which now have thousands of tons of ground-up waste full of selenium, lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and other toxic elements now exposed multifold to the water filtering down through them. Our beautiful Colorado River already has naturally elevated levels of some heavy metals and this mining could push these levels over the threshold of toxicity for us all. An estimated 200 jobs over 20 years versus the loss of thousands of tourist jobs, small mom-and-pop business jobs, the farming industry jobs and real estate value along this most important Western river makes no sense unless certain elected officials own interests in this mining, and/or (U.S. Rep. Paul) Gosar has been lobbied to turn over all our public lands to corporations who would rape our beautiful lands and leave them scarred and toxic and barren.

