Letter | Beautiful lands
If the breccia pipes on the North Rim are mined the foreign company (Canadian) would dump the ground-up waste back into these 1,000-foot to 2,000-foot “pipes” that bottom out in the Redwall Limestone formation which feeds the Colorado River. You now have hundreds of percolators – similar to coffee baskets – which now have thousands of tons of ground-up waste full of selenium, lead, arsenic, cadmium, mercury and other toxic elements now exposed multifold to the water filtering down through them. Our beautiful Colorado River already has naturally elevated levels of some heavy metals and this mining could push these levels over the threshold of toxicity for us all. An estimated 200 jobs over 20 years versus the loss of thousands of tourist jobs, small mom-and-pop business jobs, the farming industry jobs and real estate value along this most important Western river makes no sense unless certain elected officials own interests in this mining, and/or (U.S. Rep. Paul) Gosar has been lobbied to turn over all our public lands to corporations who would rape our beautiful lands and leave them scarred and toxic and barren.
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*