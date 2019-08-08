OFFERS
Local, Utah company donate basketball hoop to preschool

Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC and Lifetime Products, Clearfield, Utah, recently donated a basketball hoop to Building Blocks Preschool in Kingman. Pictured in the back, left to right, are Coreena Frashefski, Rod Sales Manager and Matt Blitch, Plant Manager, at Nucor Steel Kingman, along with some of the staff and students at Building Blocks. (Photo courtesy of Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The children at Building Blocks Preschool have a new basketball hoop to play with during recess thanks to a donation made by Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC and Lifetime Products.

Lifetime Products is one of Nucor Kingman’s customers who manufactures basketball hoops made with American steel at their facility in Clearfield, Utah.

The hoop, which is made from recycled steel, was displayed by Nucor Kingman at an Earth Day event held at the Grand Canyon. Nucor Steel Corporation is the largest recycler in North America.

Back in 2015 the steel company said they made another donation to Locomotive Park with two of the railroad benches which were also made with recycled steel.

photo

Nucor Steel made and donated the two railroad benches at Locomotive Park that were made from recycled steel. (Photo courtesy of Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC)

