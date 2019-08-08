Local, Utah company donate basketball hoop to preschool

KINGMAN – The children at Building Blocks Preschool have a new basketball hoop to play with during recess thanks to a donation made by Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC and Lifetime Products.

Lifetime Products is one of Nucor Kingman’s customers who manufactures basketball hoops made with American steel at their facility in Clearfield, Utah.

The hoop, which is made from recycled steel, was displayed by Nucor Kingman at an Earth Day event held at the Grand Canyon. Nucor Steel Corporation is the largest recycler in North America.

Back in 2015 the steel company said they made another donation to Locomotive Park with two of the railroad benches which were also made with recycled steel.