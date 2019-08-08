Missing person in Colorado River near Lake Havasu City

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety is searching for a missing person in the Sandbar area of the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, dispatch received a call that a male subject had jumped off a cliff and had not resurfaced. The victim’s status has not been confirmed.

Search efforts are underway in the area of Blankenship Bend and boaters are advised to avoid the area. Please be aware of a heightened law enforcement presence in these areas and slow down when approaching.

This investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office