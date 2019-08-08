Missing person in Colorado River near Lake Havasu City
KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety is searching for a missing person in the Sandbar area of the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, dispatch received a call that a male subject had jumped off a cliff and had not resurfaced. The victim’s status has not been confirmed.
Search efforts are underway in the area of Blankenship Bend and boaters are advised to avoid the area. Please be aware of a heightened law enforcement presence in these areas and slow down when approaching.
This investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*