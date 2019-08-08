OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 08
Weather  96.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Missing person in Colorado River near Lake Havasu City

(MCSO photo)

(MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 4:07 p.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety is searching for a missing person in the Sandbar area of the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, dispatch received a call that a male subject had jumped off a cliff and had not resurfaced. The victim’s status has not been confirmed.

Search efforts are underway in the area of Blankenship Bend and boaters are advised to avoid the area. Please be aware of a heightened law enforcement presence in these areas and slow down when approaching.

This investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
MCSO locates 2 missing boaters
Lake Havasu and Colorado River to see increased safety presence
Body of missing boater on Lake Havasu found, identified
Sheriff's office finds dead body at Thompson Bay in Lake Havasu

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
09
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News