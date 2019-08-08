OFFERS
Thu, Aug. 08
Mohave County Most Wanted | August 7, 2019

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 3:45 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Jennifer Lynn Dixon (MCSO)

Jennifer Lynn Dixon

DOB: 11/24/1987 White Female 4-10 115 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary in third degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/02/2019

photo

Micka Fern Kutschat (MCSO)

Micka Fern Kutschat

DOB: 01/26/1996 White Female 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possess of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 08/02/2019

photo

Nicole Lynn Mireles (MCSO)

Nicole Lynn Mireles

DOB: 08/04/1985 White Female 5-2 167 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Use of wire communication or electronic communication in a drug related transaction, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 08/07/2019

photo

Loni Elizabeth Vinson (MCSO)

Loni Elizabeth Vinson

DOB: 11/06/1990 White Female 5-5 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Crim trespass 1st, Class 6 Felony; Possess of drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor; Misconduct involving a weapon, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/06/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Johnny Raymond Banks Jr. (MCSO)

Johnny Raymond Banks Jr.

Offense: Possess of drug paraphernalia, meth, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 06/12/2019 Capture: 08/06/2019

photo

Jeremy Stephen Renfro (MCSO)

Jeremy Stephen Renfro

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/14/2018 Capture: 06/22/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

