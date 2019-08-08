Mohave County Most Wanted | August 7, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jennifer Lynn Dixon
DOB: 11/24/1987 White Female 4-10 115 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary in third degree, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/02/2019
Micka Fern Kutschat
DOB: 01/26/1996 White Female 5-11 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possess of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 08/02/2019
Nicole Lynn Mireles
DOB: 08/04/1985 White Female 5-2 167 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Use of wire communication or electronic communication in a drug related transaction, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 08/07/2019
Loni Elizabeth Vinson
DOB: 11/06/1990 White Female 5-5 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Crim trespass 1st, Class 6 Felony; Possess of drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor; Misconduct involving a weapon, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 08/06/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Johnny Raymond Banks Jr.
Offense: Possess of drug paraphernalia, meth, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 06/12/2019 Capture: 08/06/2019
Jeremy Stephen Renfro
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/14/2018 Capture: 06/22/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
