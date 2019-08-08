Monsoon weather factors in rollover crash Wednesday

KINGMAN – Heavy rain, wind and dust seemed to contribute to a rollover accident Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. on the 400 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

Kingman Police officers responded to the call where a 2001 Ford sedan, driven by a 75-year-old Kingman woman, was driving eastbound alongside a 2018 Cadillac, driven by a 32-year-old man from Germany, when her vehicle veered into the lane of the Cadillac.

The vehicles made slight contact and the driver of the Ford sedan corrected her car, which caused her vehicle to pitch and roll.

The female driver had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was treated for minor abrasion injuries and was released.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been a factor in the incident. Andy Devine was closed for about 1 ½ hours. No citation was issued and the investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department