Opioids are slowly going away, says Kingman pharmacist

Uptown Drug’s three locations in Kingman stopped filling new opioid prescriptions a few years ago. The firm’s store at 2820 E. Andy Devine Ave. is shown above. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Uptown Drug's three locations in Kingman stopped filling new opioid prescriptions a few years ago. The firm's store at 2820 E. Andy Devine Ave. is shown above. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Between 2006 and 2012, Uptown Drug’s three locations in Kingman dispensed 5.6 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, Arizona Republic reported on July 25.

That's almost 200 pills per resident during that period, and this number doesn’t include the pills distributed in Mohave County from CVS and Walgreens. In Mohave County, enough pills were dispensed to give each person 74 opioid pills per year, the highest per capita rate in Arizona. Not anymore.

Four years ago, Uptown Drug owner and pharmacist Chris Proffit stopped filling new opioid prescriptions. His provider, Cardinal Health, was getting pressure to sell fewer opioids, and after looking at Uptown Drug’s numbers, Proffit said the distributor suggested he buy fewer.

“It has cost us business, absolutely,” he told The Daily Miner. “But I’ve been glad to do that. I’ve decided it’s better for the community and never though another second about it."

Proffit says Uptown Drug continues to decrease in both buying and selling opioids every month. And Proffit said he sees the difference on the street from the pharmaceutical industries effort to limit opioid distribution.

“Things are getting better,” he said. “I don’t see pills outside of the pharmacy anymore. We used to call the cops a couple of times a week with allegations someone is selling pills in our parking lot. I haven’t seen that in years.”

Proffit started his business in 2008, just in time to witness the peak of the opioid crisis. He said he has heard blame placed on the Sackler family who owns Purdue Pharma, the producer of the highly addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin, which generates $3 billion in annual sales, but he is not eager to point fingers.

“Everybody is to blame,” he said.

