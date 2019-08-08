Opioids are slowly going away, says Kingman pharmacist
KINGMAN – Between 2006 and 2012, Uptown Drug’s three locations in Kingman dispensed 5.6 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills, Arizona Republic reported on July 25.
That's almost 200 pills per resident during that period, and this number doesn’t include the pills distributed in Mohave County from CVS and Walgreens. In Mohave County, enough pills were dispensed to give each person 74 opioid pills per year, the highest per capita rate in Arizona. Not anymore.
Four years ago, Uptown Drug owner and pharmacist Chris Proffit stopped filling new opioid prescriptions. His provider, Cardinal Health, was getting pressure to sell fewer opioids, and after looking at Uptown Drug’s numbers, Proffit said the distributor suggested he buy fewer.
“It has cost us business, absolutely,” he told The Daily Miner. “But I’ve been glad to do that. I’ve decided it’s better for the community and never though another second about it."
Proffit says Uptown Drug continues to decrease in both buying and selling opioids every month. And Proffit said he sees the difference on the street from the pharmaceutical industries effort to limit opioid distribution.
“Things are getting better,” he said. “I don’t see pills outside of the pharmacy anymore. We used to call the cops a couple of times a week with allegations someone is selling pills in our parking lot. I haven’t seen that in years.”
Proffit started his business in 2008, just in time to witness the peak of the opioid crisis. He said he has heard blame placed on the Sackler family who owns Purdue Pharma, the producer of the highly addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin, which generates $3 billion in annual sales, but he is not eager to point fingers.
“Everybody is to blame,” he said.
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*