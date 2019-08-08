Search ongoing for woman missing in Mojave Desert
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Nearly a month after the disappearance of a woman in San Bernardino County, and questions linger as to how and why Bullhead City resident Barbara Thomas, 69, became missing in the Mojave Desert.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department ended its search for Thomas on July 22, after officials reported that they have exhausted all of their resources in searching for her. Now the sheriff’s office is pursuing other leads in its investigation into Thomas’s disappearance. Meanwhile, husband Robert Thomas has hired an attorney after he was reported by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies to have failed a polygraph test in July.
Others following the case are attempting to resolve the mystery of Thomas’s disappearance, and offering theories of their own. One such group, “Barbara Thomas Missing – Case Discussion,” has already garnered more than 200 members. And they aren’t the only ones who have something to say.
According to Indiana-based WLFI News 18, Barbara Thomas’s son believes Robert may have some answers about her disappearance. Matthew Schellinkhout, of Lafayette, Indiana, first learned of his mother’s disappearance six days after it took place.
“It’s just that none of it adds up,” Schellinkhout told WLFI 18 News this week. “It’s angering and frustrating. I hope he just tells the truth about what happened.”
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, Thomas was last seen wearing a black bikini with a red baseball cap, and tan hiking boots with black socks. According to initial reports, Thomas and her husband became separated on July 12 while hiking 20 miles north of Interstate 40. Thomas did not have any supplies with her at the time of her disappearance.
Robert Thomas later made statements to CBS Inside Edition journalists, expressing the possibility that his wife may have been abducted, and pleaded for his wife’s safe return.
Anyone with knowledge as to Barbara Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-326-9200, or the sheriff’s department’s dispatch line at 760-956-5001.
