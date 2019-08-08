Two arrested after vehicle possession dispute

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department arrested Johnathan Edgar Daves, 25, and Elizabeth E. Davis, 40, both of Kingman, after responding to a call on adults fighting at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Officers responded to 4000 block of Monte Silvano Avenue regarding several subjects fighting. Officers arrived and found five adults fighting in the street over possession of a vehicle.

Officers discovered that Daves had a felony warrant for failure to pay fines and was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and associated drug paraphernalia. Davis had three warrants for her arrest, and was allegedly observed attempting to conceal drug paraphernalia.

Daves was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay. Davis was arrested on felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a theft warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for contempt of court. Both were booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department