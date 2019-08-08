OFFERS
Wanted suspect for burglary connection arrested

Brad Allen Morphew

Brad Allen Morphew

Originally Published: August 8, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department detectives arrested Brad Allen Morphew, 38 of Kingman on felony charges of burglary, trafficking stolen property and probation violation.

At about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 detectives located Morphew near his residence in the 2800 block of Airway Avenue. Detectives knew that Morphew had a felony warrant for his probation violation. Morphew was also wanted in connection to several burglary investigations.

Morphew was arrested on suspicion of second degree burglary, trafficking in stolen property and probation violation. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

