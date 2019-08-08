Weather may have been a factor in rollover crash
KINGMAN – Heavy rain, wind and dust seemed to contribute to a rollover crash Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Andy Devine Avenue.
Kingman Police officers responded to the call where a 2001 Ford sedan, driven by a 75-year-old Kingman woman, was driving eastbound alongside a 2018 Cadillac, driven by a 32-year-old man from Germany, when her vehicle veered into the lane of the Cadillac.
The vehicles made slight contact and the driver of the Ford sedan corrected her car, which caused her vehicle to pitch and roll.
The female driver had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was treated for minor abrasion injuries and was released, according to a police news release.
Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the incident. Andy Devine was closed for about 1 ½ hours. No citation was issued and the investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Obituary
- 2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
09
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*