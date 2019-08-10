California man found deceased after dive into Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – An investigation is under way into the death of a California man who jumped into the water off a cliff near the Sandbar and failed to resurface.

On Thursday, Aug. 8 at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety was notified of the incident and responded with multiple other agencies.

The body of Dane Jay Shields, 28 of Havasu Lake, California was recovered by divers at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that Shields jumped off the approximately 30-foot cliff, landed wrong and never resurfaced.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Lake Havasu City Police Department Dive Team and Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter assisted at the scene.

This investigation continues.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office