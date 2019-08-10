California man found deceased after dive into Lake Havasu
KINGMAN – An investigation is under way into the death of a California man who jumped into the water off a cliff near the Sandbar and failed to resurface.
On Thursday, Aug. 8 at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety was notified of the incident and responded with multiple other agencies.
The body of Dane Jay Shields, 28 of Havasu Lake, California was recovered by divers at approximately 4:09 p.m.
Witnesses told investigators that Shields jumped off the approximately 30-foot cliff, landed wrong and never resurfaced.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Lake Havasu City Police Department Dive Team and Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter assisted at the scene.
This investigation continues.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Mohave 911
- Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*