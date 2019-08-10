City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park

City Council has approved final plans for the Sunbelt Park Master Plan following adjustments to the park’s layout that provide additional field space.

Taking into account input from representatives of Kingman Youth Soccer League provided at a recent meeting, City staff made adjustments that got rid of some amenities so there could be additional field space.

“We eliminated one volleyball court, one basketball court, and removed a lot of trees as well as we rerouted the path so it just goes around the outside of the park, which I think makes it a lot better anyway,” said Parks Director Mike Meersman. “It’s a lot longer trail that will go around the outside of the park.”

Meersman also made note of the “undersized” parking area when comparing it to the amount of traffic that could be brought in by way of the number of fields slated for the park. However, the City doesn’t see that as a concern.

“We don’t see that as a real major problem because we’ve got a really good intergovernmental agreement with the schools and we hopefully can utilize their parking,” he said. “We’re very confident we can work with them on that.”

The plan provides options for how soccer fields can fit into the open space at the park. One option has as many as seven fields for various age groups. Another option shows fields split further to allow for more than a dozen. The layout can be adjusted as needed.

Also planned are one sand volleyball court, one basketball court, a playground and splash pad, restrooms and a snack bar, three ramadas and space for a fire station.

Rick Kelsey, CEO of the Arizona Soccer Association, said the growth of Kingman Youth Soccer League has led to the development of competitive programs. He said such progress means quality fields are needed.

“The reason why having them in their communities means so much is because that way we can bring kids from other communities into theirs,” he said. “Give the kids an opportunity to play at home in front of their friends, in front of their family.”

He added Kingman is in a “perfect location” to host teams from Nevada and even Utah.



“Getting this kind of quality field for this organization not only helps continue to build the recreational program, but gives us opportunities to really grow competitive programs within the City,” he said.

The plan was unanimously approved by Council.