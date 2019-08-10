OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park

Plans for Sunbelt Park, by Desert Willow Elementary and White Cliffs Middle schools, were approved by City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 6. (City of Kingman photo)

Plans for Sunbelt Park, by Desert Willow Elementary and White Cliffs Middle schools, were approved by City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 6. (City of Kingman photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: August 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

City Council has approved final plans for the Sunbelt Park Master Plan following adjustments to the park’s layout that provide additional field space.

Taking into account input from representatives of Kingman Youth Soccer League provided at a recent meeting, City staff made adjustments that got rid of some amenities so there could be additional field space.

“We eliminated one volleyball court, one basketball court, and removed a lot of trees as well as we rerouted the path so it just goes around the outside of the park, which I think makes it a lot better anyway,” said Parks Director Mike Meersman. “It’s a lot longer trail that will go around the outside of the park.”

Meersman also made note of the “undersized” parking area when comparing it to the amount of traffic that could be brought in by way of the number of fields slated for the park. However, the City doesn’t see that as a concern.

“We don’t see that as a real major problem because we’ve got a really good intergovernmental agreement with the schools and we hopefully can utilize their parking,” he said. “We’re very confident we can work with them on that.”

The plan provides options for how soccer fields can fit into the open space at the park. One option has as many as seven fields for various age groups. Another option shows fields split further to allow for more than a dozen. The layout can be adjusted as needed.

Also planned are one sand volleyball court, one basketball court, a playground and splash pad, restrooms and a snack bar, three ramadas and space for a fire station.

Rick Kelsey, CEO of the Arizona Soccer Association, said the growth of Kingman Youth Soccer League has led to the development of competitive programs. He said such progress means quality fields are needed.

“The reason why having them in their communities means so much is because that way we can bring kids from other communities into theirs,” he said. “Give the kids an opportunity to play at home in front of their friends, in front of their family.”

He added Kingman is in a “perfect location” to host teams from Nevada and even Utah.

“Getting this kind of quality field for this organization not only helps continue to build the recreational program, but gives us opportunities to really grow competitive programs within the City,” he said.

The plan was unanimously approved by Council.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Layout of Sunbelt Park sparks debate at Council
City Council | Revised Sunbelt Park Master Plan returns
City parks commission to address new parks, ballfields
Sunbelt Park could occupy nearly 25 acres in East Kingman
The morning the lights came on at Centennial Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News