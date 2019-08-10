Event Calendar | Aug. 11-18

FRIDAY

AZGFD Wildlife Series

6 p.m. at Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Admission is free for all ages. Space is limited and first come, first served. AZGFD talks about the conservation of semi-aquatic snakes in Arizona and their importance in the ecology. This presentation wraps up the Summer Wildlife Series at the library. 928-692-2665

SATURDAY

Chillin’ on Beale

3 p.m. on Beale Street. It’s the third annual Beach Party Hawaiian Style. Bring cars to downtown Kingman for a fun time. Classics, customs, food, music and fun. 714-488-1843.

National Aviation Day

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kingman Modelers Airfield, 7000 Flightline Drive. Kingman Modelers want to share the love of aviation with future generations. Fun crafts, model planes flying, demonstrations and more.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St., fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.com