Event Calendar | Aug. 11-18
FRIDAY
AZGFD Wildlife Series
6 p.m. at Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Admission is free for all ages. Space is limited and first come, first served. AZGFD talks about the conservation of semi-aquatic snakes in Arizona and their importance in the ecology. This presentation wraps up the Summer Wildlife Series at the library. 928-692-2665
SATURDAY
Chillin’ on Beale
3 p.m. on Beale Street. It’s the third annual Beach Party Hawaiian Style. Bring cars to downtown Kingman for a fun time. Classics, customs, food, music and fun. 714-488-1843.
National Aviation Day
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kingman Modelers Airfield, 7000 Flightline Drive. Kingman Modelers want to share the love of aviation with future generations. Fun crafts, model planes flying, demonstrations and more.
Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St., fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.com
