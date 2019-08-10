OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Event Calendar | Aug. 11-18

Arizona Game and Fish Department Summer Wildlife Series wraps up at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 with its presentation of Garter Snakes of the Water’s Edge at Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. (Adobe Images)

Arizona Game and Fish Department Summer Wildlife Series wraps up at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 with its presentation of Garter Snakes of the Water’s Edge at Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: August 10, 2019 7:36 p.m.

FRIDAY

AZGFD Wildlife Series

6 p.m. at Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St. Admission is free for all ages. Space is limited and first come, first served. AZGFD talks about the conservation of semi-aquatic snakes in Arizona and their importance in the ecology. This presentation wraps up the Summer Wildlife Series at the library. 928-692-2665

SATURDAY

Chillin’ on Beale

3 p.m. on Beale Street. It’s the third annual Beach Party Hawaiian Style. Bring cars to downtown Kingman for a fun time. Classics, customs, food, music and fun. 714-488-1843.

National Aviation Day

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Kingman Modelers Airfield, 7000 Flightline Drive. Kingman Modelers want to share the love of aviation with future generations. Fun crafts, model planes flying, demonstrations and more.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St., fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.com

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Event Calendar | Friday, July 12, 2019
AZGFD Summer Wildlife Series begins Friday
"Small Mammals of the Desert" presentation Friday
Game and Fish to present amphibians and reptiles in its wildlife series Friday
Wildlife series looks at helicopter captures

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News