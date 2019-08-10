Horoscopes | Aug. 11, 2019

Birthdays: Alyson Stoner, 26; Chris Hemsworth, 36; Ben Gibbard, 43; Hulk Hogan, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make an adjustment that requires you to take a leap of faith, and trust in what you know you can do. Happiness doesn’t come from higher wages; it comes from peace of mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A steady pace forward will help you avoid a mishap. Make emotional, mental and physical health priorities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be ready to open the door and take advantage of what’s being offered. Gathering the facts and being fully prepared will help you stop anyone from meddling in your affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go over all that has transpired, and consider the best way to move forward. A change is inevitable, and in the end, will be beneficial if you take charge to ensure things unfold in a timely and manageable manner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A take-charge attitude will help you deter someone from ruining your plans. If you set your sights on something you want and are willing to do the work, you will be rewarded.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a day trip, visit an old friend or relative or socialize with people who bring out the best in you. An emotional adjustment will encourage you to stop anyone from mistreating you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore what life has to offer and how you can use your skills to help a cause you care about. Personal improvements can be made, but don’t make impulsive purchases that will eat your savings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider whatever happens to be a blessing in disguise. Let your imagination lead the way, and you’ll find the path that brings you the most satisfaction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Engage in physical challenges that motivate you to do more, live better and enjoy life. Personal achievements will enhance your confidence and attract people who are just as vibrant as you.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you become frustrated with what others do or say, a mistake will unfold. Concentrate on personal growth, happiness and the best way to make adjustments at home that will ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Connect with someone you enjoyed working or socializing with in the past and catch up. Spend time celebrating prospects with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer your time, knowledge and skills to a group or organization you want to help. Stay focused so you don’t lose sight of what’s important.