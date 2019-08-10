Kino Avenue closures start Monday

KINGMAN – Installation of a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue between Arizona Street and the Mohave Wash will require road closures starting Monday, Aug. 12.

Portions of Kino Avenue will be closed throughout the project. The first closure starts Monday and runs from Arizona Street through Roosevelt Street. The first phase should last two weeks, and detours will be in place.

No water service delays or disruptions are expected. Freiday Construction, the project contractor, has been notifying nearby residents about the work.

“This project is the continuation of a multi-phased project to improve water delivery to city water storage tanks that will allow our infrastructure (to) run more efficiently, resulting in an overall benefit to our customers,” the City wrote in a press release. The total cost is $1.38 million.

The project will consist of multiple phases of line installations and pavement patching, and is estimated to take about 90 days.

Up-to-date street closures will be available on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman