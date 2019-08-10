OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 10
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Smoking pot and being a cop

Jay Fleming, Dolan Springs
Originally Published: August 10, 2019 7:31 p.m.

I see articles about Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers for the sheriff’s posse and other positions.

One reason law enforcement in Arizona and other states can’t find volunteers or employees is marijuana. Today, 33 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws broadly legalizing marijuana in some form. The District of Columbia and 10 states, including Nevada and California, have legalized marijuana for recreational use. But smoke pot five times after turning 21 and you can’t be a certified peace officer in Arizona.

Over half of the U.S. population has tried marijuana and apparently can never be peace officers in many states. When you turn 21 you can head to Las Vegas and literally drink yourself to death and be a cop, but don’t hit that joint five times or your out. Oh yeah, you can work for the FBI, DEA, or U.S. Customs after using drugs, just not in Arizona.

The Arizona Police Officer Standard Training webpage says “Arizona POST is concerned with past illegal drug use because it demonstrates a willingness or propensity to do illegal things. It shows a lack of respect for the law.”

It fails to mention illegal alcohol use while a teenager that usually requires teens to steal alcohol or obtain it in another illegal fashion and driving under the influence.

The POST webpage goes on to say, “At the same time, AZPOST recognizes that many people experiment with marijuana or other drugs in their youth. Therefore, the AZPOST standard for pre-employment illegal drug use is “experimentation.” An applicant may not have used drugs other than for experimentation.”

The numbers are divided by age and type of drug. Illegal marijuana use is presumed to be experimental if the numbers do not exceed 20 in a lifetime, with no more than five of those uses being at “age 21 or older.”

Then it says, “There are also time limits prior to application within which no illegal use of any character is allowed – three years for marijuana and seven years for dangerous drugs or narcotics.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Authorities bust illegal $3.5 million pot grow operation
Sheriff’s K9 Bruno sniffs out 75 pounds of pot on I-40
Court: Cops can follow their nose
As California legalizes pot, laws collide at US checkpoints
MCSO recognizes efforts of Volunteer Posse, Boating Safety Officers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
11
Hymn Singing Society
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News