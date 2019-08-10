Needles man tries to run over 3 people

NEEDLES, California – A California man who allegedly tried to run over three people with his car in Needles is in jail on attempted murder charges.

One person was injured in the attack, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies with the sheriff's department's Colorado River Station responded to the incident Thursday in the area of H and Third streets in Downtown Needles, according to a news release.

During the investigation deputies determined the man, identified as 31-year-old Robert Peter Clarkson of Needles, used his vehicle as a weapon, accelerating toward three victims walking through an alley way.