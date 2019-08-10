Needles man tries to run over 3 people
NEEDLES, California – A California man who allegedly tried to run over three people with his car in Needles is in jail on attempted murder charges.
One person was injured in the attack, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies with the sheriff's department's Colorado River Station responded to the incident Thursday in the area of H and Third streets in Downtown Needles, according to a news release.
During the investigation deputies determined the man, identified as 31-year-old Robert Peter Clarkson of Needles, used his vehicle as a weapon, accelerating toward three victims walking through an alley way.
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Mohave 911
- Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
11
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*