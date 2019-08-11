OFFERS
Arraignment set for former Yucca Fire District chief

Yucca Fire District Chief Matthew Young has been arrested after turning himself in for embezzling approximately $40,000, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. (MCSO)



Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:29 p.m.

A former chief of the Yucca Fire District will be arraigned after allegedly confessing to embezzlement from his department last month.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew J. Young, 40, turned himself in July 23, and admitted to embezzling about $40,000 from a department bank account since January. As chief, Young was tasked with the department’s day-to-day operations including billing and using the department’s bank account to purchase new equipment.

Detectives say Young used the $40,000 to buy guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items.

Young is to appear Aug. 26 before Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert for arraignment.

