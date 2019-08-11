Arraignment set for former Yucca Fire District chief

A former chief of the Yucca Fire District will be arraigned after allegedly confessing to embezzlement from his department last month.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew J. Young, 40, turned himself in July 23, and admitted to embezzling about $40,000 from a department bank account since January. As chief, Young was tasked with the department’s day-to-day operations including billing and using the department’s bank account to purchase new equipment.

Detectives say Young used the $40,000 to buy guns, 3D printers, two boats and other items.

Young is to appear Aug. 26 before Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert for arraignment.