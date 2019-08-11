Briefs | Orphaned deer fawn finds home with wildlife park in Williams

PHOENIX (AP) – A deer fawn whose mother was hit by a car in Safford has found a home in a wildlife park.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said Friday the 3-week-old fawn has been placed at the 160-acre Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams.

According to the agency, the white-tailed fawn became dependent on people and couldn’t be released back into the wild.

Game and Fish education branch chief Kellie Tharp says there has been a rise in calls from people who have removed fawns they thought were orphaned.

Tharp says wild animals are rarely abandoned, and it’s best to leave them alone.

Anyone concerned about a sick or injured animal can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or their nearest Game and Fish office.

Jane Doe in 1992 Apache Junction case focus of billboards

lice are hoping billboards will help generate new leads in identifying a girl found dead 27 years ago.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced Friday that two billboards with a composite sketch of the Jane Doe are on display in Phoenix.

Investigators say the victim died in the summer of 1992 and is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old.

She was between 5-feet and 5-foot-2 with brown hair and slightly protruding teeth.

Authorities say the girl was found wearing blue Levi denim cut-off short pants and a short-sleeved T-shirt with soccer balls on the front and "Team Gear" printed on the back.

Police are also working with forensic genealogists to see if her DNA can yield any clues.

Sheriff’s Office: Man dies after stung by swarm of bees

SAN SIMON (AP) – Cochise County authorities say a 73-year-old Duncan man died after being stung by bees as he and two other men cleaned up scrap piles near San Simon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responding to a 911 call Friday encountered a speeding vehicle that the man’s 43-year-old son was driving with his father in the back seat to get help.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was stung by bees in the vehicle and had the son roll down the windows and drive a short distance to a location where they met fire department personnel.