Democrats painting Republicans as racists isn’t working

For the last several years I’ve been aware that, since I’m a Trump supporter, the coastal elites, the media and the Democratic Party consider me a “deplorable.” But over the last few weeks I guess I have, despite being married to a Latina, morphed into a new species – a white nationalist. Since I know a lot of fellow deplorables, but not any white nationalists, I’ve given a lot of thought as to how and why the media, desperate to oust Trump and defeat Republicans by “any means necessary” is so enamored of the term.

Elections are in a sense like football games. The big bucks, the glory and the trophies go to the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers, but the old adage is that games are won “in the trenches,” that is, by the offensive and defensive linemen toiling in relative obscurity. So it is with elections.

The way forward in the political process falls into two broad categories. Front and center are the ideological arguments and policies – taxes, the economy, foreign affairs, medical care, as well as the social issues of abortion, guns, religion and the like. Yet elections, too, are won “in the trenches,” with the foot soldiers of the two political parties.

The latter is the ground game, and while you need to stand for policies, not having the ground game can cost you the election. For many years the Democratic Party has essentially had the labor unions to act as their de facto army. But with the rise of technology and the withering away of private sector union members (now less than 8% of the workforce), this has been something of an advantage for Republicans. These foot soldiers (precinct committeemen) are the folks who raise money, make telephone calls, knock on doors and do all of the things to turn out their voters come Election Day.

It is this turning out your voters that wins elections. As we know, certain demographics tend to vote certain ways, ergo, turning out those demographics makes all the difference in elections. Let’s be frank, we have an extremely polarized electorate (which bodes poorly for the future of the country, but that’s a story for a future time). For instance, the Democratic base consists largely of African-Americans (93%-97% Democratic), Hispanics (60%), Jews (85%) and single mothers with incomes below $30,000. Married women, white men and, increasingly, blue collar workers vote largely Republican (hey, did I miss a demographic?).

In 2008, blacks voted 97% for Barack Obama, in 2012, they voted for him 95% of the time. In 2016, Donald Trump received approximately 10% of the African-American vote. He also got roughly 20% of the Jewish vote, which, though small, is quite influential in several key states that are contested, primarily Florida. In the United States, the black percentage of the population is 12-13%, roughly one in eight. However, in the Democratic primary in 2016, 37% of the vote was African-American, roughly one in three.



What this comes down to is that, to be blunt, without a huge black turnout and 90-plus percentage, on a national level a Democrat simply can’t get elected. Without the Jewish vote in Florida, despite the migration of Puerto Ricans and the allowing of felons (another Democrat constituency) to vote, likewise the state cannot be flipped. The media won’t tell you this, but the reality is that African-American unemployment is at all-time lows in the administration of Donald Trump, and Trump has engaged the black community more than any other president in recent memory. The U.S. embassy has been moved to Jerusalem, and the Democratic Party, aside from becoming avowedly socialist – I would say communist totalitarian, but again, I’m a deplorable! – is flagrantly anti-Semitic.

Ergo, the Democrats and their sycophants in the media desperately feel the need to reverse this trend. Thus, the demonizing of the multitude of minorities in the Trump administration and those working their way up the ladder of the Republican Party as “oreos” and “Uncle Toms” and the labeling of the opposition as neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

Will they succeed? Have you seen CNN’s ratings recently?