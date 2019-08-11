Horoscopes | Aug. 12, 2019

Birthdays: Imani Hakim, 26; Cara Delevingne, 27; Pete Sampras, 48; Peter Krause, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your work and personal lives will not coordinate well with each other. Change can be useful, but it has to be on the right terms and for the right reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As much as a change will tempt you, slow down, think things through and double-check all the facts and figures before you proceed. Information will be vital in making choices that are best for you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let someone mesmerize you with hype or an unrealistic proposal. An opportunity to make a positive change at home or to the way you live is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Focus less on outsiders and more on those close to you. Whether for work or a personal relationship, keep peace and encourage joining forces to reach a common goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you can visualize what you want, you can map out a plan that will help you achieve your goal. Opportunity is apparent; embrace the challenge that goes hand in hand with success, and you will reap the rewards.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize, travel and engage in experiences that are sure to teach you something. A relationship you have with someone will take a turn.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Whether it’s at work or at home, balance and structure will be necessary along with honesty and trust. Don’t jump to conclusions; ask questions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll be intrigued by someone flaunting a lavish lifestyle. Concentrate on peace of mind, enjoying what you do and the people you care about most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Know what’s expected of you before you get involved in something that could be expensive. You cannot buy love, but you can earn it by being fun to be with and sincere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keeping the peace will be less emotionally and financially costly in the long run. Invest in something personal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for partnerships that are based on equality and give-and-take, and focus on achieving something mutually beneficial to both of you. Love and romance are highlighted, along with a change that can help you raise your standard of living.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Helping others will be satisfying, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. A change to the way you do things should be considered carefully.