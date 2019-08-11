KUSD school board meets Tuesday

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

The board will consider terminating the agreement between KUSD Central Kitchen and ASPIN, a food service cooperative program of Mohave Education Service Cooperative, Inc.

The KHS Culinary Program and Student Store seeks to continue using ASPIN by meeting certain requirements of holding a fund and maintenance fees.

A first reading of Arizona School Boards Association policy changes is also slated. Policies being changed include staff ethics, student dress, graduation requirements and reporting child abuse/child protection.

The board will also consider placing items for sale on the district website.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District