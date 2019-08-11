OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KUSD school board meets Tuesday

Kingman Unified School District is having its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 at KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

Kingman Unified School District is having its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 at KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave. (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the KUSD office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.

The board will consider terminating the agreement between KUSD Central Kitchen and ASPIN, a food service cooperative program of Mohave Education Service Cooperative, Inc.

The KHS Culinary Program and Student Store seeks to continue using ASPIN by meeting certain requirements of holding a fund and maintenance fees.

A first reading of Arizona School Boards Association policy changes is also slated. Policies being changed include staff ethics, student dress, graduation requirements and reporting child abuse/child protection.

The board will also consider placing items for sale on the district website.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KUSD school board meeting to swear in new board members
Palo Christi back on KUSD board meeting agenda
Education goals for year eyed
KUSD Governing Board monthly meeting held today
KUSD school board to provide update on Palo Christi, enrollment rezoning

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News