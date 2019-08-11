Licenses and Permits | August 12, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:

Thomas Roberts: Topock; 432 square foot detached metal carport.

Ambient Edge: 3586 E. Quail Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3-ton air condenser and coil.

Ambient Edge: 3739 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4-ton package unit.

McAtlin Electrical: Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.

North Side Electric: 1045 W. Calico Drive, Meadview; electrical service 100-amp upgrade.

Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 4-ton package heat pump.

John Graves Propane: 3709 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; gas line.

Stewart Concrete: 13365 S. Alturas Road, Topock; 720-square-foot detached metal garage with no utilities.

McKenzie Electric: 10118 S. Bermuda Way, Mohave Valley; 100-amp panel replacement.

Romar Electric: 5065 N. Cibola Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

Charles Chamberlain: Kingman; electric for well site only.

Walker Service Electric: 2545 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; power pole replacement.

Romar Electric: Chloride; 200-amp electrical panel upgrade.

Discreet Electric Service: 991 S. Red Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; 200-amp panel upgrade.

Select Electric: 4288 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; house wirings and sub-panel.

City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:

Truelove Plumbing: 424 W. Beale St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Old Trials Mobile Home: 1419 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 1612 E. Maple St., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.

Rick Brannies: 1728 Cholla Circle, Kingman; addition; $845.

Mohave Shadez: 4013 Cross Four Ave., Kingman; awnings; $240.

Roberto Gurrola: 3554 N. Rainbow Dr., Kingman; awnings; $229.

Mohave Shadez: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; awnings; $277.

Michael Mueller: 4070 Sidewinder Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.

PM&M Electric: 3665 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric; $128.

DeVault Electric: 3601 Corrales Ave., Kingman; electric; $83.

DeVault Electric: 2421 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Romar Electric: 2228 Robinson Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

High Tech Electric: 345 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

High Tech Electric: 2252 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Intrex Corporation: 2309 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,758.

Angle Homes: 4253 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,918.

King Bee Construction: 4933 Christy Dr., Kingman; new SFR; $4,976.

Prince Pools: 3334 Producers Mine Rd., Kingman; $728.

City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 2:

Comsysco LLC: 960 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson, Nevada; installation sales and service.

G.V. Lawson Inc.: 3715 Cerbat Vista Dr., Kingman; contractor.

Dan’s Home Repair and Maintenance: 3302 N. Prescott St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

The Garage Kingman; 332 Topeka St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

LeCroy Mobile Detailing: 9321 Highway 66, Kingman; mobile car wash.

MillCo, LLC.: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Tri-bid.com: 3527 N. Essco St., Kingman; auction.

Make It Happen Garage Doors: 2244 Robinson Ave., Kingman; garage door installation.

Butterfly Kisses Beauty Lounge: 1853 Airfield Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

Pioneer Publishing: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.

NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.

Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.

Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley; floor installs.

Danna Peterson: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; counseling services.