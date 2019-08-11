OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Licenses and Permits | August 12, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:

Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:

Thomas Roberts: Topock; 432 square foot detached metal carport.

Ambient Edge: 3586 E. Quail Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3-ton air condenser and coil.

Ambient Edge: 3739 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4-ton package unit.

McAtlin Electrical: Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.

North Side Electric: 1045 W. Calico Drive, Meadview; electrical service 100-amp upgrade.

Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 4-ton package heat pump.

John Graves Propane: 3709 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; gas line.

Stewart Concrete: 13365 S. Alturas Road, Topock; 720-square-foot detached metal garage with no utilities.

McKenzie Electric: 10118 S. Bermuda Way, Mohave Valley; 100-amp panel replacement.

Romar Electric: 5065 N. Cibola Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

Charles Chamberlain: Kingman; electric for well site only.

Walker Service Electric: 2545 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; power pole replacement.

Romar Electric: Chloride; 200-amp electrical panel upgrade.

Discreet Electric Service: 991 S. Red Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; 200-amp panel upgrade.

Select Electric: 4288 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; house wirings and sub-panel.

City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:

Truelove Plumbing: 424 W. Beale St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Old Trials Mobile Home: 1419 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 1612 E. Maple St., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.

Rick Brannies: 1728 Cholla Circle, Kingman; addition; $845.

Mohave Shadez: 4013 Cross Four Ave., Kingman; awnings; $240.

Roberto Gurrola: 3554 N. Rainbow Dr., Kingman; awnings; $229.

Mohave Shadez: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; awnings; $277.

Michael Mueller: 4070 Sidewinder Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.

PM&M Electric: 3665 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric; $128.

DeVault Electric: 3601 Corrales Ave., Kingman; electric; $83.

DeVault Electric: 2421 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Romar Electric: 2228 Robinson Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

High Tech Electric: 345 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

High Tech Electric: 2252 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Intrex Corporation: 2309 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,758.

Angle Homes: 4253 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,918.

King Bee Construction: 4933 Christy Dr., Kingman; new SFR; $4,976.

Prince Pools: 3334 Producers Mine Rd., Kingman; $728.

City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 2:

Comsysco LLC: 960 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson, Nevada; installation sales and service.

G.V. Lawson Inc.: 3715 Cerbat Vista Dr., Kingman; contractor.

Dan’s Home Repair and Maintenance: 3302 N. Prescott St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

The Garage Kingman; 332 Topeka St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

LeCroy Mobile Detailing: 9321 Highway 66, Kingman; mobile car wash.

MillCo, LLC.: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.

Tri-bid.com: 3527 N. Essco St., Kingman; auction.

Make It Happen Garage Doors: 2244 Robinson Ave., Kingman; garage door installation.

Butterfly Kisses Beauty Lounge: 1853 Airfield Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

Pioneer Publishing: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.

NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.

Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.

Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley; floor installs.

Danna Peterson: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; counseling services.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Licenses and Permits | August 13, 2018
Licenses & Permits | June 24, 2019
Licenses & Permits Dec. 7
Licenses and Permits | May 21, 2018
Licenses and Permits | April 23, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News