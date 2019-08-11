Licenses and Permits | August 12, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:
Thomas Roberts: Topock; 432 square foot detached metal carport.
Ambient Edge: 3586 E. Quail Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 3-ton air condenser and coil.
Ambient Edge: 3739 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4-ton package unit.
McAtlin Electrical: Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.
North Side Electric: 1045 W. Calico Drive, Meadview; electrical service 100-amp upgrade.
Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 4-ton package heat pump.
John Graves Propane: 3709 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; gas line.
Stewart Concrete: 13365 S. Alturas Road, Topock; 720-square-foot detached metal garage with no utilities.
McKenzie Electric: 10118 S. Bermuda Way, Mohave Valley; 100-amp panel replacement.
Romar Electric: 5065 N. Cibola Road, Golden Valley; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.
Charles Chamberlain: Kingman; electric for well site only.
Walker Service Electric: 2545 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; power pole replacement.
Romar Electric: Chloride; 200-amp electrical panel upgrade.
Discreet Electric Service: 991 S. Red Rock Road, Lake Havasu City; 200-amp panel upgrade.
Select Electric: 4288 S. Jade Road, Golden Valley; house wirings and sub-panel.
City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 31:
Truelove Plumbing: 424 W. Beale St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
Old Trials Mobile Home: 1419 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 1612 E. Maple St., Kingman; commercial demolition; $47.
Rick Brannies: 1728 Cholla Circle, Kingman; addition; $845.
Mohave Shadez: 4013 Cross Four Ave., Kingman; awnings; $240.
Roberto Gurrola: 3554 N. Rainbow Dr., Kingman; awnings; $229.
Mohave Shadez: 2360 Wildflower St., Kingman; awnings; $277.
Michael Mueller: 4070 Sidewinder Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.
PM&M Electric: 3665 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric; $128.
DeVault Electric: 3601 Corrales Ave., Kingman; electric; $83.
DeVault Electric: 2421 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Romar Electric: 2228 Robinson Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
High Tech Electric: 345 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
High Tech Electric: 2252 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
Intrex Corporation: 2309 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,758.
Angle Homes: 4253 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,918.
King Bee Construction: 4933 Christy Dr., Kingman; new SFR; $4,976.
Prince Pools: 3334 Producers Mine Rd., Kingman; $728.
City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 2:
Comsysco LLC: 960 Empire Mesa Way, Henderson, Nevada; installation sales and service.
G.V. Lawson Inc.: 3715 Cerbat Vista Dr., Kingman; contractor.
Dan’s Home Repair and Maintenance: 3302 N. Prescott St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
The Garage Kingman; 332 Topeka St., Kingman; auto repair shop.
LeCroy Mobile Detailing: 9321 Highway 66, Kingman; mobile car wash.
MillCo, LLC.: 4196 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; contractor.
Tri-bid.com: 3527 N. Essco St., Kingman; auction.
Make It Happen Garage Doors: 2244 Robinson Ave., Kingman; garage door installation.
Butterfly Kisses Beauty Lounge: 1853 Airfield Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.
Pioneer Publishing: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; publication.
NW AZ Heritage Preservation Management Team: 2005 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; marketing consulting service.
Millennium Production Events: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; event producers.
Four Star Flooring: 3398 North Horn Road, Golden Valley; floor installs.
Danna Peterson: 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; counseling services.
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Mohave 911
- Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Rants & Raves
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*