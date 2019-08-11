Obituary | Chris Pike

Chris Pike lost his battle with cancer and passed away Aug. 7, 2019 with his beloved wife of 25 years, Audrey, by his side.

Chris had a deep love and compassion for all nature, which he captured with his camera to share its most beautiful moments. He was an avid hiker who enjoyed mountains across the world, white water rafting, biking and riding his unicycle.

Chris loved science and taught high school science for 27 years in Kingman. He mentored the robotics club at school and they competed nationally.

He encouraged and inspired his students and his friends throughout his life. His family and friends will miss his humor and kindness.

He is survived by his wife; Audrey Pike, daughter; Kim, father; Kenneth Pike, sister; Jennifer, niece; Neka and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Chris’ life well be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman. Everyone who knew Chris is welcome.