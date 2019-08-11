OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Republican clubs to host local peace officers, Trump committeeman

Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries will join Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and MCSO Capt. Don Bischoff as guest speakers at the Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries will join Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster and MCSO Capt. Don Bischoff as guest speakers at the Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum and the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman are having their monthly meetings this week with some local and Arizona guest speakers.

CRCK is hosting Drew Sexton, Arizona committeeman for the Trump 2020 election campaign. The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 Andy Devine Ave. Admission is $3 with lunch on your own.

MRF is hosting Kingman Police Department Chief Robert DeVries, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Doug Schuster and MCSO Capt. Don Bischoff.

Topics the law enforcement officials will be discussing include achieved and pending accomplishments, and unfulfilled desires and plans for each entity. The conversation will also include challenges officers face during shootings, such as those advancing toward officers or not complying with demands.

Bischoff will talk about what is going on at the jail and the programs it offers inmates.

MRF meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Golden Corral meeting room, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. Admission is $2 per person.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum and the Conservative Republican Club

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

State Sen. Borrelli open to questions at Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday
Colorado River water topic at Tuesday forum
Mohave County Sheriff Schuster scheduled to speak at Republican forum Wednesday
Mohave County Sheriff Schuster: ‘I want to make positive change and move our department’
GOP Forum hosts Mohave County sheriff Nov. 12

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News