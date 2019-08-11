Republican clubs to host local peace officers, Trump committeeman
KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum and the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman are having their monthly meetings this week with some local and Arizona guest speakers.
CRCK is hosting Drew Sexton, Arizona committeeman for the Trump 2020 election campaign. The meeting starts at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 Andy Devine Ave. Admission is $3 with lunch on your own.
MRF is hosting Kingman Police Department Chief Robert DeVries, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Doug Schuster and MCSO Capt. Don Bischoff.
Topics the law enforcement officials will be discussing include achieved and pending accomplishments, and unfulfilled desires and plans for each entity. The conversation will also include challenges officers face during shootings, such as those advancing toward officers or not complying with demands.
Bischoff will talk about what is going on at the jail and the programs it offers inmates.
MRF meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the Golden Corral meeting room, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. Admission is $2 per person.
Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum and the Conservative Republican Club
