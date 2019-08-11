Reuniting loved ones one pet at a time

One of the worst things a pet owner can face is losing their beloved pet. One minute they’re out in the yard playing and the next they are nowhere to be found.

A group of community volunteers, known as Golden Valley Pet Recovery, a 501 c(3) nonprofit organization, are there to lend a hand when the worst comes.

Dena Whipple and Lynn Western co-founded GVPR and were inspired to start the recovery program due to their love for animals and their history of working with other animal rescues.

They talked about it while living in Las Vegas, noticed that Golden Valley has a lot of pets missing and decided they could help.

“If I lived there I could hop in my car and go look for this dog we were in the living room talking about it and that’s how it got started,” Western said.

Not only do they rescue lost pets but they provide other services to pet owners who are low-income, veterans and/or seniors.

“On Thursdays in Golden Valley we usually park on the corner of Teddy Roosevelt (Road) and (Hwy) 68 in a pickup truck and we do a pet food share program for those who are a little financially strapped at the time,” said Connie Allen, GVPR treasurer and spokesperson.

They also raise money to spay and neuter pets for those who can’t afford it because it’s a way to help with the overpopulation of pets in shelters.

The rescue service is not exclusive to dogs. They do cats, horses, pigs -- any domesticated animal that needs rescuing. Since they have started they have roughly rescued about 300 pets.

One of the stories that hits their heart is the story of Rocky. Rocky was missing for a few months when someone found him in their yard – skinny, hungry, cactus stuck to his face.

“This dog was lost in March and at the end of July he wandered up to somebody’s house skin and bones and covered in cactus,” Allen said.

They are volunteering their time to do all of this to bring home pets. They use their own money and resources to make sure pets are reunited with families.

“We are there to help. I don’t care how many times that dog got out, we want to help,” Western said.



GVPR is looking for volunteers to help with rescuing lost pets, manning tables at events, handing out fliers and other tasks. Tio volunteer visit www.goldenvalleypetrecovery.com or email gvpetrecovery@aol.com.