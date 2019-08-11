OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reuniting loved ones one pet at a time
Golden Valley Pet Recovery members dedicate their time rescuing pets

Lynn Western flips through the book where she has many photos and Facebook posts of pets that have been reunited with their owners. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Lynn Western flips through the book where she has many photos and Facebook posts of pets that have been reunited with their owners. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 11, 2019 7:27 p.m.

One of the worst things a pet owner can face is losing their beloved pet. One minute they’re out in the yard playing and the next they are nowhere to be found.

A group of community volunteers, known as Golden Valley Pet Recovery, a 501 c(3) nonprofit organization, are there to lend a hand when the worst comes.

Dena Whipple and Lynn Western co-founded GVPR and were inspired to start the recovery program due to their love for animals and their history of working with other animal rescues.

They talked about it while living in Las Vegas, noticed that Golden Valley has a lot of pets missing and decided they could help.

“If I lived there I could hop in my car and go look for this dog we were in the living room talking about it and that’s how it got started,” Western said.

Not only do they rescue lost pets but they provide other services to pet owners who are low-income, veterans and/or seniors.

“On Thursdays in Golden Valley we usually park on the corner of Teddy Roosevelt (Road) and (Hwy) 68 in a pickup truck and we do a pet food share program for those who are a little financially strapped at the time,” said Connie Allen, GVPR treasurer and spokesperson.

They also raise money to spay and neuter pets for those who can’t afford it because it’s a way to help with the overpopulation of pets in shelters.

The rescue service is not exclusive to dogs. They do cats, horses, pigs -- any domesticated animal that needs rescuing. Since they have started they have roughly rescued about 300 pets.

One of the stories that hits their heart is the story of Rocky. Rocky was missing for a few months when someone found him in their yard – skinny, hungry, cactus stuck to his face.

“This dog was lost in March and at the end of July he wandered up to somebody’s house skin and bones and covered in cactus,” Allen said.

They are volunteering their time to do all of this to bring home pets. They use their own money and resources to make sure pets are reunited with families.

“We are there to help. I don’t care how many times that dog got out, we want to help,” Western said.

GVPR is looking for volunteers to help with rescuing lost pets, manning tables at events, handing out fliers and other tasks. Tio volunteer visit www.goldenvalleypetrecovery.com or email gvpetrecovery@aol.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Neuter agenda at heart of meeting on feral cats
Letter: The animals need our help
Letter: A spay/neuter success story
Kingman parks impawsible host for animal sanctuary's festival
Letter: Supervisors have no right to limit dogs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News