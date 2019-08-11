THANK YOU | Good drivers

Last year my wife and I bought a couple battery-powered bicycles, “E-bikes,” from a retailer out of Seattle. I wasn’t too hot about the transaction at first – they’re more than a little expensive, but we figured biking, even with the help of a bunch of amps on the bike frame, would get us down to the Del E. Webb Wellness Center, where we could get serious about staying in shape.

Six months later, those bikes have become a mainstay in our travels, and have showed us another outlook on a characteristic of our local car and truck drivers.

I’ve pedaled on different city streets and roads in my 84 years, back in Pennsylvania and right in the middle of Arizona, parts of State Route 87 during an Arizona Trail venture, and down in Mesa.

No other community has, in my opinion, more thoughtful, careful four-wheel operators than this place. Staying close to the curb while riding down Western Avenue for example, I’ve seen drivers go over to the middle of the street when passing us, and giving us more than enough room to continue before they come back over to the right-hand lane.

When we come to a stoplight, they’re kind enough to make sure we’re not in their way before making a turn or continuing across the intersection. The operators of multi-axle vehicles in this community are truly appreciated for their thoughtfulness and courtesy. We won’t test their patience though between Airway and Detroit avenues until or unless a bike lane shows itself, sometime in the future. In the meantime, thanks, four wheelers for your consideration and attentiveness.

This very old man and his wife appreciate it deeply.

Mike Hayes

Kingman