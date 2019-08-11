THANK YOU | Good drivers
Last year my wife and I bought a couple battery-powered bicycles, “E-bikes,” from a retailer out of Seattle. I wasn’t too hot about the transaction at first – they’re more than a little expensive, but we figured biking, even with the help of a bunch of amps on the bike frame, would get us down to the Del E. Webb Wellness Center, where we could get serious about staying in shape.
Six months later, those bikes have become a mainstay in our travels, and have showed us another outlook on a characteristic of our local car and truck drivers.
I’ve pedaled on different city streets and roads in my 84 years, back in Pennsylvania and right in the middle of Arizona, parts of State Route 87 during an Arizona Trail venture, and down in Mesa.
No other community has, in my opinion, more thoughtful, careful four-wheel operators than this place. Staying close to the curb while riding down Western Avenue for example, I’ve seen drivers go over to the middle of the street when passing us, and giving us more than enough room to continue before they come back over to the right-hand lane.
When we come to a stoplight, they’re kind enough to make sure we’re not in their way before making a turn or continuing across the intersection. The operators of multi-axle vehicles in this community are truly appreciated for their thoughtfulness and courtesy. We won’t test their patience though between Airway and Detroit avenues until or unless a bike lane shows itself, sometime in the future. In the meantime, thanks, four wheelers for your consideration and attentiveness.
This very old man and his wife appreciate it deeply.
Mike Hayes
Kingman
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Obituary
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Mohave 911
- Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Rants & Raves
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*