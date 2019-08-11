Vegas-based Pegasus Group Holdings breaks ground on ‘The Hive’

MOHAVE COUNTY – Situated just north of Interstate 40 in the high-desert area of Golden Valley, between Yucca and Kingman, there’s a 717-acre parcel of land surrounded by a very tall chain-link fence. The perimeter fence is also topped with concertina-razor wire that is designed to keep unwanted guests and intruders out – trespassers beware!

The facility, currently under construction, is protected by what appears to be heavily armed paramilitary-looking guards in uniform. Some of the security force carry AR-15 rifles, and all have radios and pistols strapped to their sides. They also have drones for aerial surveillance and roving vehicle patrols, and a close-proximity alert system may be installed around the exterior of the property.

No, the facility under construction in Mohave County, isn’t a sister-secret facility of Nevada’s Area 51 on Groom Lake. However, the security procedures in place north of I-40 could be deemed as good or better than at most military and/or government facilities.

The complex is actually a new $3 billion off-grid, renewable solar-powered data center that, according to its owners Pegasus Group Holdings, LLC, will produce 340 megawatts of electricity and consume all or most of the power on site. That’s nearly half the electrical power output of the Hoover Dam. Any unused power, according to Pegasus Group Holdings officials, can be transferred into the national or local power grids.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Pegasus Group Holdings to Mohave County. Pegasus will be locating what is reported to be the largest solar powered data center in the world in Mohave County’s District 4, the area that I represent,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. “The team at Pegasus Group Holdings has been delightful to work with and I am happy to say they have a desire to be strong community partners and an asset to the Mohave County/Golden Valley area.”

Pegasus Group Holdings is a technology infrastructure corporation that develops renewable energy projects. It has partnered with Plus Minus Power and will operate a solar field nicknamed "The Hive."

The Hive will occupy the 717 acres and include 1,600 mobile trailers that will have about 16,000 solar panels installed on them (10 per trailer), and 350 cargo containers. There will be 500 to 1,000 computers in each of the cargo containers.

The Hive is a renewable energy-based hyperscale data center ecosystem for enterprise co-location; differentiated multi-cloud, industry-leading telecommunications solutions; and disaster recovery services. It also is an off-site data storage solution for a variety of corporate clients, officials said. Tenants may include cryptocurrency miners, medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing and movie studies rendering 3D feature films, as well as disaster recovery and data-storage services.

“We are extremely serious about the security of The Hive facility in Golden Valley and especially the comprehensive-security protocols put in place by us,” said Tony Paoli, chief sales officer at PMP. “Safeguarding our customers’ data with the most technologically advanced security measures available is our top priority.”

Golden Valley was chosen The Hive because of close proximity to Las Vegas and other factors.

“We have selected Mohave County for its abundant sunshine, quality labor force and the overwhelming support of Supervisor Jean Bishop and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors,” said Pegasus Board Member Jay Bloom.

“The tremendous sense of welcome and cooperation by the local government has allowed us to accelerate the launch of our project which will be operational by the end of 2019,” Bloom said.

“We are excited about our partnership with Pegasus Group Holdings and our joint project in Mohave County,” said Dan Briggs, chief executive officer of Plus Minus Power. “This is one of the most exciting uses of our solar generator assets that we have seen to date, and we look forward to moving into Mohave County with our largest installation ever.”

PMP creates, manages, maintains and monetizes renewable energy to help change the way people use and store energy.