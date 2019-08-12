AZGFD makes changes for upcoming hunting season

The design of the Arizona Hunter Harvest Questionnaire has changed. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has redesigned its big game hunt permit-tags and the Hunter Harvest Questionnaire is now included on your hunt permit-tag. A unique QR scan code, as well as a web link, will be located on the back of hunt permit-tags. Scan the code to access the Hunter Harvest Questionnaire web page then select your species.

Completing your hunter questionnaire, honestly and accurately, is very important to the management of wildlife in Arizona.

Other changes include:

– Draw odds information for deer will no longer be printed in the regulation books. Refer to the Arizona Game and Fish Department website for draw odds information for all big game species (www.azgfd.com/ Hunting/SurveyData/).

– Mountain lion hunters should see page 61 of the hunt booklet for important changes to hunting season dates, harvest thresholds and reporting requirements. The season opens Aug. 23, 2019, and runs through May 31, 2020.

– Youth deer hunters may be eligible to purchase a companion javelina tag valid during the deer hunt. Look for note 17 associated with the youth deer hunt.

– Game management units 8, 9, 10, 12AE and 12AW are scheduled to have prescribed fire activities occurring on the Kaibab National Forest between September and December this year. Specific information about each project can be obtained by visiting the Kaibab National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab, checking the Incident Information System web page at inciweb.nwcg.gov/, or by calling the Kaibab National Forest Fire information Phone line at 928-635-8311.

– A new rule affecting archers makes it unlawful to discharge an arrow, bolt or hybrid device while taking wildlife within a quarter mile of an occupied farmhouse or other residence, cabin, lodge or building without permission of the owner or resident.