Community gardens’ Little Free Library seeking book donations

KINGMAN – In a time when many believe finding a child reading a book, or an adult for the matter, would be a sight to behold, the Little Free Library at Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is proof that Kingmanites young and old still love to turn the pages.

Both the children and adult libraries at the gardens are quite popular, explained Denise Neath. Community members are utilizing the free libraries to the point that book donations are needed.

“We can take as many as we can get,” Neath said. “If they can fill the box, that’s great.”

Being that there are two libraries - one for kids and one for adults - all kinds of books are being accepted. The library could use additional toddler books such as for bedtime stories, and teenagers have been interested in books within a series and books on animals.

Neath said adults have been most interested in books that could be read by a book club, and those about gardening, cooking and other special interests.

“It seems like anything we put in there goes,” she said, later noting the variety of the libraries. “You never know what you’re going to find. It’s different every time.”

Books can be placed within the cases at the community gardens at 2301 Lillie Ave. If those cases are full, donations can be placed by the gate. Neath requests that donated books be in good condition.

“I just think it’s really important, especially for the children, to encourage them to read and to learn,” Neath said. “It was great all summer long to see that children were still visiting the Little Free Library.”