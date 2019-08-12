Excessive heat watch issued for Wednesday, Thursday

KINGMAN – Clear and sunny skies are expected for the week to come, but outdoors enthusiasts, gardeners and others who spend their days in the sun should take note the heat is on its way.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

While Tuesday will have a high near 100 degrees and a low around 74, temperatures are forecast to break 100 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high will hover around 103 degrees and winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Wednesday’s low will be around 75 degrees.

Thursday is also forecast to be sunny with a high near 103, but with no relief from the wind. The temperature will again drop to 75 degrees Thursday night.

The heat will subside somewhat come Friday, Aug. 16, which will be sunny and breezy with a high near 100. Weekend temperatures aren’t expected to surpass 100 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service