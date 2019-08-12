OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | August 13, 2019

Originally Published: August 12, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Shani Davis, 37; Debi Mazar, 55; John Slattery, 57; Dawnn Lewis, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for your own opportunities. Make a change because it’s what you want, not because someone is twisting your arm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what you want, and refuse to let what others do or say make you think you are missing out on something. Hard work is what it takes to succeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay less attention to fair-weather friends and give more homage to those who genuinely care about you. Equality will be a must before you enter into a personal or professional union.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your cash in a safe place so you don’t feel you have to pay for something you don’t want or cannot afford. Lean toward people and situations that mellow you out, not what adds to your stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Right decisions take time, and an offer needs to be looked at carefully. Don’t sell yourself short or take the path of least resistance because of someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change is in order, but first check out what’s available, what’s affordable and what makes the most sense long-term. You stand to gain if you do what’s best, not what someone else is trying to coax you into doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on physical challenges, not mental, and you will gain respect and satisfaction moving forward. If you let someone make decisions for you, disappointment will set in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in its place. Don’t let someone from your past disrupt your life or cause confusion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for a financial opportunity, but don’t feel the need to take part in something risky or that involves too many people. Look for investments that will improve your standard of living.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your affairs without offering too much detail to outsiders. Know where you stand, and make positive adjustments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional situation can be resolved if you compromise. Consider what’s important to you as well as to those affected by the choices you make.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can for others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Too much of anything will lead to trouble and cause a ruckus that will send a red flag to someone in a position of power.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: August 13, 2017
Horoscopes | August 13, 2018
Horoscopes | April 8, 2019
Horoscopes | August 27, 2018
Horoscopes | February 7, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News