Horoscopes | August 13, 2019

Birthdays: Shani Davis, 37; Debi Mazar, 55; John Slattery, 57; Dawnn Lewis, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for your own opportunities. Make a change because it’s what you want, not because someone is twisting your arm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Concentrate on what you want, and refuse to let what others do or say make you think you are missing out on something. Hard work is what it takes to succeed.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pay less attention to fair-weather friends and give more homage to those who genuinely care about you. Equality will be a must before you enter into a personal or professional union.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your cash in a safe place so you don’t feel you have to pay for something you don’t want or cannot afford. Lean toward people and situations that mellow you out, not what adds to your stress.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Right decisions take time, and an offer needs to be looked at carefully. Don’t sell yourself short or take the path of least resistance because of someone else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change is in order, but first check out what’s available, what’s affordable and what makes the most sense long-term. You stand to gain if you do what’s best, not what someone else is trying to coax you into doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Concentrate on physical challenges, not mental, and you will gain respect and satisfaction moving forward. If you let someone make decisions for you, disappointment will set in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put everything in its place. Don’t let someone from your past disrupt your life or cause confusion.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for a financial opportunity, but don’t feel the need to take part in something risky or that involves too many people. Look for investments that will improve your standard of living.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of your affairs without offering too much detail to outsiders. Know where you stand, and make positive adjustments.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional situation can be resolved if you compromise. Consider what’s important to you as well as to those affected by the choices you make.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what you can for others, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Too much of anything will lead to trouble and cause a ruckus that will send a red flag to someone in a position of power.