OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Aug. 12
Weather  83.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCC board discusses 40,000-acre parcel in Littlefield-Beaver Dam area

MCC has been requested by BLM to take action on 40,000 acres in the Littlefield-Beaver Dam area. (Daily Miner file photo)

MCC has been requested by BLM to take action on 40,000 acres in the Littlefield-Beaver Dam area. (Daily Miner file photo)

Pam Ashley, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: August 12, 2019 7:29 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – For about 15 years, Mohave Community College has maintained loose ties with the Bureau of Land Management for a 40,000-acre parcel of land in the Littlefield-Beaver Dam area. The property is only accessible via a dirt road, which is an estimated two hours by car from MCC’s Colorado City campus.

Chief Financial Officer Sonni Marbury told the board on Friday that the college has a “temporary land use permit, but no lease or patent” status on the property in the I-15 corridor. The BLM has requested that MCC take action on the property.

“(To continue) rights to the property, it costs $25 – but it comes with extra expense,” Marbury told the board.

She explained that in order to attain lease status on the parcel, an environmental assessment study must be performed on MCC’s dime and submitted to the BLM.

“That will cost between $3,000 and $7,000,” Marbury calculated, saying those figures were based on her research.

The deadline for the assessment is unknown. Board members had several other pointed questions about the land agreement, feasibility issues and quality of internet access at the site.

Since Friday’s meeting was the “first read” on the topic, MCC staff planned to bring answers to the next governing board meeting, at which time a decision may be rendered.

That meeting is 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at MCC’s Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. It will be televised live at MCC’s Havasu campus in building 500, room 508.

Ana Masterson, chief student services officer, told the board that MCC accrued more than 7,500 credits during the summer session. As a result, the 2018-2019 goal of 70,000 credits was exceeded.

While registration for the fall semester is ongoing – Aug. 26 is the first day of classes for the fall semester – students have registered for 27,000 credit hours thus far. That figure does not include dual enrollment registrations.

“That’s 2,000 credits ahead of last year at this same time,” Masterson said.

The final tally for fall semester in 2018 was 34,000, she reported.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Board orders probe of water plan
Board to hear water rights presentation
Court site may get second look
Letter: Courthouse should be where people are
MCC accepts land from BLM, not sure of plans yet

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News