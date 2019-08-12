Rants and Raves | August 13, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

‘Freethinkers’ are only tolerant with those who agree with them: “Freethinkers” want to exclude not only Christians, but Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists from government involvement and public discourse. What a small field of ideas and beliefs that leaves. Who will they exclude next? Libertarians, of course; open minds not allowed.

Supervisor Gould calls them as he sees them: I have rarely read so many backward ideas. It’s not a surprise that Supervisor Gould chose a person for Planning and Zoning that harbors so many biases – birds of a feather – narrow minded, and proud of it.

Postal thefts: We don’t send payments in the mail anymore. To many have been stolen out of our gangbox. Someone tried to drag it off with a chain once. We’ve reported these things. Never heard back from the Postal Service.