Republican women to discuss opioids
KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women's general monthly meeting is taking place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Dambar & Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine.
The guest speaker will be Summer Suiter of Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, who will discuss the critical issues surrounding the opioid crisis and how Mohave County is being affected.
“We all need to get educated about the effects of the opioid crisis here in Mohave County,” said KRW First Vice President Alice Van Stockum. “We need to be able to recognize opioid abuse among our employees and co-workers.”
Mohave County is one of the most affected by the opioid crisis in Arizona. Between 2006 and 2012, enough pills were dispensed to give each county resident 74 opioid pills per year, the highest per capita rate in Arizona.
The program begins at noon, and doors open at 11 a.m. There is a $3 meeting fee and lunch can be purchased off the menu. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or the website http://www.republicanwomenofkingman.com/index.html.
- Obituary
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Bring on the investors: Kingman’s opportunity zones open the door for progress
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Know your surroundings: Interactive crime map shows illegal activity near you
- Glass Doctor of Kingman passes audit
- City Council approves plans for Sunbelt Park
- School bells ring at Kingman Academy of Learning
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Kingman’s geographic location has its people exposed to the main opioid distribution routes
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
14
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
16
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*