Republican women to discuss opioids

KINGMAN – Kingman Republican Women's general monthly meeting is taking place at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Dambar & Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine.

The guest speaker will be Summer Suiter of Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, who will discuss the critical issues surrounding the opioid crisis and how Mohave County is being affected.

“We all need to get educated about the effects of the opioid crisis here in Mohave County,” said KRW First Vice President Alice Van Stockum. “We need to be able to recognize opioid abuse among our employees and co-workers.”

Mohave County is one of the most affected by the opioid crisis in Arizona. Between 2006 and 2012, enough pills were dispensed to give each county resident 74 opioid pills per year, the highest per capita rate in Arizona.

The program begins at noon, and doors open at 11 a.m. There is a $3 meeting fee and lunch can be purchased off the menu. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or the website http://www.republicanwomenofkingman.com/index.html.