Thinking storefronts

KINGMAN – Take advantage of another free workshop for local small business owners. Kingman Main Street, a group promoting the revitalization process downtown, will host the event from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Kingman Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave.

The subject of interest is how to create an inviting storefront.

“One major key to this revitalization is creating inviting spaces,” said Jasmine Martin on behalf of the group. “If our shops and community look taken care of and welcoming, people will be more likely to frequent them.”

Kingman will soon be releasing applications for a grant that local downtown businesses can apply for to improve the facades of their historic buildings. Kingman Main Street gives businesses a chance to get a jump on the process by attending the workshop and learning how to go about it.

“There are several ways the small brick-and-mortars can gain success in our Amazon day-and-age,” Martin said. “Lighting and presentation are two of the most overlooked qualities shoppers look for. Lighting keeps window shoppers around long after the doors are closed, and clean, distinct signage tell the consumer what to expect. Both together can be a knockout combo.”

Martin pointed out two downtown businesses, The Farmhouse and West of 3rd, both on East Beale Street.

“Both businesses took the time and resources to attractively light up their fronts for the late night passerby,” she said. “More often than not, those same travelers will stick around long enough the next day to pay those businesses a visit.”