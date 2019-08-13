Clean City Commission to talk budget, Day of Caring

KINGMAN – Multiple reports and continued discussion on potential engagement in upcoming events are slated for the Clean City Commission meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

First on the agenda is a budget report, including expenditures made, for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. The CCC has a remaining balance of around $7,900 from its $13,000 budget.

The next report will be on the quarterly $3 extra trash pickup held during July 2019. The commission expended approximately $3,800 for the pickup, which saw 499 work orders. About 106 tons of refuse were collected from 412 orders picked up in July.

Upon moving to old business commissioners will discuss and could take action on having a booth at September’s Mohave County Fair. Action could also be taken regarding the Day of Caring City-Wide Cleanup to be held Saturday, Sept. 21.

Information provided by the City of Kingman