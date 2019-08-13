OFFERS
Community View | Keeping the dodge ball game going

Sally Morisset, Golden Valley resident
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

When I was a kid we played a game called “Dodge Ball.” For Tthose not familiar with the game it went like this. Kids would gather in a circle, and we would pick one who would be “it.” They would stand in the middle and try to avoid getting hit by the ball coming their way. If you got hit, you were out and someone else would be “it.” Then on it went till there would only be one left, the winner!

Our candidates for president seem to be playing this game. Tossing anything they can throw to get the other one “out.” Eliminating each other one by one; destroying our faith in the democratic system.

I have grown tired of this game with the same narrative every day. Maybe I’m the only one who feels this way but something’s got to give. I’ve grown tired of the same platform of how they’re going to spend our tax dollars on nonsense, especially the “Green New Deal” when we have cities that are drowning in filth and poverty. How can they sell us on this when we have this in our own backyards and they’re refusing to acknowledge it and refusing to fix it? The homeless are not going away. The water pollution is not going away. The tent cities are not going away. Immigration is rampant and costing us billions in tax dollars, yet they want to spend more tax dollars for nothing.

Fix these problems first, then show us something better. Did I mention we have an opioid crisis too? I don’t know about you but having our country attacked from within and everyone refusing to help each other solve the problems our country is facing is so frustrating to watch.

It all starts from the top and has trickled down to the taxpayers. Not one of our leaders has given their fair share of giving in and not one is not to blame for our mess and as such, has created an atmosphere of hate and distrust in the systems we have. The media has created a circle of hate and continues to fan it whenever possible which has given them a black eye with the public and keeps the “Dodge Ball” game going with no winners. Too bad they don’t see it and if they do, they don’t care.

I have a saying “You can’t lead if you don’t know how to follow.”

So far, we feel like we stand alone.

