Wed, Aug. 14
Horoscopes | August 14, 2019

Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:22 p.m.

Birthdays: Mila Kunis, 36; Halle Berry, 53; Jackee Harry, 63; Steve Martin, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you least expect it, something that interests you will come your way. Look into the possibility of starting something new and exciting that uses skills, experience and talents you haven’t used for a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If overwhelmed, take a wait-and-see attitude. Don’t let someone you love coerce you into something you don’t want to do or cannot afford.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you don’t like something or you think information being offered is wrong, say something. Your personal life, love and family should be your top priorities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid point-of-purchase sales and salespeople who are pushy and eager to take advantage of you. Discipline will be required.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If something isn’t right, address issues before they spin out of control. Ask questions, clarify what you mean and leave nothing to chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your own thing, and let others do as they please. Stay focused on your goals, and positive change will unfold.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Offering help is admirable, but don’t take on more than you can handle. If you don’t agree with what’s being done or asked of you, say so and decline to get involved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Problems will mount if you get into an emotional discussion with someone who doesn’t share your beliefs. Arguing and revenge are wastes of time, but your success will be an excellent way to deal with an adversary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set your plans in motion. If you believe in your ability and trust in what you know, you will bypass anyone trying to mislead you or stand in your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional spending will not make you feel better. Don’t be fooled by someone offering you a get-rich-quick scheme.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your emotions will be difficult to control. Look for positive outlets for your time and energy, and stick to people you know you can count on to lend a helping hand. A joint venture or partnership looks promising.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do only what is within your means. Taking on something that causes stress or creates a problem should be declined.

