Kingman Center for the Arts 6x6 canvas Route 66 fundraiser deadline approaching

KINGMAN – Calling all artists.

Kingman Center for the Arts is hosting its 6-by-6 on Route 66 fundraiser to benefit activities hosted at The Gallery.

The canvases cost $5 and artists can do any art medium they choose. Kristina Michelson, KCA executive director, said people can use the canvas as a platform to build a sculpture or wrap it in photos.

Once artists are done with their masterpiece, they can donate them back to the art gallery for them to be sold for $20. The proceeds will go toward events at the art gallery such as classes, recitals, dancing and more.

The submission deadline is Saturday, Aug. 17, and canvases can be purchased at the Kingman ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The show runs Sept. 6-28.

Another deadline approaching is the Angle Homes Matching Grant Challenge. Angle Homes agreed to match all donations to the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project from now until Sept. 30 up to $100,000.

Donations can be made at www.bealestreettheater.com, or in person at the Kingman ArtHub.