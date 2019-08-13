Letter | KRMC

I would like to say thank you to a very special group of people we have in our community. KRMC Hospice came to my rescue during a very difficult situation and I cannot possibly thank them enough. My husband Ivan was able to stay in our home and receive the care he needed with his family and friends visiting from far and near. Sherrie his nurse and Michael his CNA took wonderful care of him and always had a friendly smile and the kindest of words to get all of us through this tough situation of loosing a loved one.