Letter | Martha McSally

Not sure about your story and the thought that (U.S. Sen. Martha) McSally cares one bit about a hard-working soul, as she has not ever done real hard work. I tried to get help from her office, no luck. Not even close. The only thing close is, now I’m one step closer to being homeless.

I have built more houses then she could count in a month; 35 years for what. I built custom houses for important people, and yet I will not ask for help from them. If my government won’t think once about being concerned then why ask them. I coached kids 25 years in baseball. Never was paid a cent, as the looks on their faces were priceless.

I had a heatstroke, 105 degree temperature, coma for a week, yet still busted my butt after.