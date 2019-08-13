OFFERS
Lions Club hosts KFD’s Oscar Lopez

Oscar Lopez of the Kingman Fire Department is the guest speaker for Thursday’s Kingman Mohave Lions Club meeting. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Mohave Lions Club will learn about a free community service related to medical calls courtesy of guest speaker Oscar Lopez of the Kingman Fire Department at its upcoming meeting set for noon Thursday, Aug. 25 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Lopez will speak about the free QR911 service, which allows first responders to scan the codes of users to access personal and medical information as well as home details. Users are given codes and then place them throughout the home.

There is no fee for admission and no reservations are required. Questions can be directed to Mari Peterson at 602-459-2510, Roger Peterson at 602-330-9775 or via email at mari@kingmanlions.org.

Information provided by the Kingman Mohave Lions Club

