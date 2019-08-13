OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Meadview woman celebrates 99th birthday

Lucille Sunde, 99, recently celebrated her birthday with a surprise party at Hualapai Mountain Resort. (Photo courtesy of DAR)

Lucille Sunde, 99, recently celebrated her birthday with a surprise party at Hualapai Mountain Resort. (Photo courtesy of DAR)

Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lucille Sunde, who was a Rosie the Riveter during World War II, recently celebrated her 99th birthday alongside her friends at the Lewis-Kingman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Lewis-Kingman chapter held a surprise birthday celebration for Sunde, of Meadview, at Hualapai Mountain Resort Saturday, Aug. 10. Sunde was born on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, before moving to Seattle when she was 4. It was in Washington state that she did her part for the war effort during World War II.

In addition to being a member of DAR, Sunde stays active in numerous other areas of her community. Her “youthful secret” could be attributed to her “beautiful, positive outlook on life.”

“These days Lucille is quite active in many civic organizations in the Meadview area,” wrote DAR in a press release. “She is a very enthusiastic fundraising supporter for several philanthropic groups such as the Quail Club, involved in raising college scholarship funds for Mohave County High School graduates, as well as a ladies group making and donating quilts to the Veterans Hospital maternity ward in Phoenix.”

Information provided by the Lewis-Kingman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NASDAR appreciates the youngest patriots
Photo: Sending Christmas to Our Troops
Organizations: National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)
Local DAR chapter assists military moms with maternity
Organizations: National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News