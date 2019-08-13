OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Aug. 14
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rep. Cobb visits KUSD elementary school, met with students

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) was accompanied by Lindsay Wolsey, Manzanita principal and Susan Collins, Manzanita general music teacher, during her visit to Manzanita Elementary School. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) was accompanied by Lindsay Wolsey, Manzanita principal and Susan Collins, Manzanita general music teacher, during her visit to Manzanita Elementary School. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: August 13, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Regina Cobb took a trip down memory lane to the schools her daughters once attended.

Cobb visited Manzanita Elementary School Monday as part of the “Take your Legislator to School” program initiated by Save Our Schools Arizona. Many representatives in the state visited schools in their district during the legislative session.

She was accompanied by Lindsay Wolsey, principal and Susan Collins, general music teacher.

“The purpose of the visit was for Rep. Cobb to gain first-hand knowledge of the successes and struggles that schools face in her district, and Manzanita specifically,” Collins said. “We know that the best way for our elected officials to advocate for the needs of our public schools is for them to know firsthand what those needs are.”

Cobb went through various areas of the school like the newly installed playground, cafeteria/gym, peeked into some classrooms and saw a lot of familiar faces. She was able to observe one of Collins third grade music classes where the student learned a cup song.

photo

Lindsay Wolsey (left) showed Regina Cobb (center) the newly installed playground at Manzanita Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Later she had a question and answer session with fifth-grade students. Students asked various questions, including about her job as a representative.

“My favorite part was the question and answer part with the fifth-graders,” Cobb said. “You just never know what they’ll come up with.”

She said she also enjoyed seeing some of the staff that had been there when her daughters attended.

Teachers and staff had the opportunity to visit with Cobb at the end of the day. A few teachers brought up a few issues with the air conditioning system.

When asked how the visit would inform decisions that would improve the future of education in Arizona, Cobb said visiting the schools reinforced issues that have been going on with the Arizona School Facilities Board.

She hopes to visit more schools in her district. This year she has visited a school in Mohave Valley and Manzanita. Last year she visited about 10 schools.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Manzanita teacher earns prestigious certification
Teachers get Rotary grants
Manzanita Elementary golf tourney pays off
Grades are in for Kingman area schools
Tom Horne addresses Republican Men's Club

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
14
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News