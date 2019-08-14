Arizona Chamber of Commerce pushes for USMCA
KINGMAN – “The path to USMCA goes through Arizona,” announced Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an advocacy group pressing for Arizona’s Congressional delegation to be unanimous in their approval of the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Congress will be back in session after Labor Day and the trade agreement is a priority for the chamber. Hamer described it as “the right policy at the right time” and “a substantive upgrade” on the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“A quarter-century’s worth of progress in e-commerce, just-in-time manufacturing, and express shipping have made it necessary for an upgrade that preserves the tariff-free trade model, but that is in alignment with the realities of today’s economy,” Hamer wrote in a recent press release.
Arizona’s trade with Mexico last year reached nearly $17 billion. Trade with our USMCA partners Mexico and Canada is responsible for well over 200,000 Arizona jobs. The Arizona congressional delegation can help ensure those numbers grow, the chamber points out.
The path to ratification begins in the House, Hamer said, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has struggled to strike a consensus between her moderate and progressive flanks on various USMCA provisions.
Arizona House Democrats can help bridge that divide, Hamer suggested, singling out Democrats Rep. Greg Stanton, Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick who represent “potentially swing districts in an increasingly competitive state at a presidential level” and “who have seen the tremendous benefits robust tariff-free trade has delivered for their constituents.”
Even though Hamer expects solid bipartisan support in Congress this fall, he would like to see Arizona’s delegation approve USMCA unanimously, as it was the case with the original NAFTA vote in 1993.
