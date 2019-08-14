OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Aug. 15
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Chamber of Commerce pushes for USMCA

Glenn Hamer speaks with attendees at the 2018 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, January 5, 2018. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

Glenn Hamer speaks with attendees at the 2018 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, January 5, 2018. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 14, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – “The path to USMCA goes through Arizona,” announced Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an advocacy group pressing for Arizona’s Congressional delegation to be unanimous in their approval of the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Congress will be back in session after Labor Day and the trade agreement is a priority for the chamber. Hamer described it as “the right policy at the right time” and “a substantive upgrade” on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“A quarter-century’s worth of progress in e-commerce, just-in-time manufacturing, and express shipping have made it necessary for an upgrade that preserves the tariff-free trade model, but that is in alignment with the realities of today’s economy,” Hamer wrote in a recent press release.

Arizona’s trade with Mexico last year reached nearly $17 billion. Trade with our USMCA partners Mexico and Canada is responsible for well over 200,000 Arizona jobs. The Arizona congressional delegation can help ensure those numbers grow, the chamber points out.

The path to ratification begins in the House, Hamer said, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi has struggled to strike a consensus between her moderate and progressive flanks on various USMCA provisions.

Arizona House Democrats can help bridge that divide, Hamer suggested, singling out Democrats Rep. Greg Stanton, Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick who represent “potentially swing districts in an increasingly competitive state at a presidential level” and “who have seen the tremendous benefits robust tariff-free trade has delivered for their constituents.”

Even though Hamer expects solid bipartisan support in Congress this fall, he would like to see Arizona’s delegation approve USMCA unanimously, as it was the case with the original NAFTA vote in 1993.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona economic groups cheer new trade deal between U.S., Mexico and Canada
Trump’s tariffs on Mexican goods finds little support in Arizona
Trump lifts tariffs on Mexico, Canada, delays auto tariffs
Column | Cross-border commerce critical to Arizona economy
Mexico, Canada and others may be exempted from US tariffs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
16
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SUN
18
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News